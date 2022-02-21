Vastu Tips: Know why constructing stairs in west direction considered auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIGNRENO79 Construction of stairs

Is the construction of stairs in the west direction like the east direction of the house causes damage and has a reverse effect on the happiness and peace of the house or is it good to build stairs in this direction? According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to construct stairs in the west direction. This direction is considered to be the most ideal direction for making stairs.

By constructing stairs in this direction, the head of the house gets success in life. Along with this, there is never any shortage of wealth and prosperity in the house. The west direction is the direction of Shani and Lord Shani always favours justice.