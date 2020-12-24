Vastu Tips: Not getting success despite hard work and perseverance? Place picture of birds in your house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUTTERBUG74 Vastu Tips: Not getting success despite hard work and perseverance? Place pictures of birds in your house

In Vastu Shastra, today let us know how pictures of birds bring positive results for us. Those who do not get success or fame even after working hard and diligently should put a picture of birds in their house. According to Vastu, birds are considered auspicious. Where there are birds, the environment automatically rejoices.

As per Vastu Shastra, keeping a picture of a bird or an idol in the house inhabits positive energy and gets rid of negative energy. This flourishes success in your life.

For success and fame, it is best to put the bird's picture in the east direction and if you are able to get the phoenix's picture it is considered even better because the Phoenix bird represents energy, fame, and growth that drives success.

Placing a picture or statue of this bird in the southern part of the house makes it easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of your success. It gives the person the energy to achieve their goal. But in reality, the phoenix bird is not a real bird but an imaginary fantasy bird which is considered as a form of success.