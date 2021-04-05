Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAURAVBIMAL Vastu Tips: Keep laughing Buddha at home to bring happiness and prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about Laughing Buddha. The statue of Laughing Buddha is considered a symbol of prosperity. It is believed that applying the statue of Laughing Buddha brings success and prosperity in the home. In fact, this idol of the laughing Buddha generates vibrations of happiness in his comedic home.

Smiling is contagious. Laughter is also almost contagious. Seeing any laughing person, our teeth become eager to come out of the mouth. Laughing Buddha is one such well-thought-out symbol. Man gets delighted even after seeing the laughing idol.

Therefore, a law has been made to place it in front of the main door of the house so that every person in the house laughs. In the house where the residents are happy, the financial prosperity itself gets pulled.