Happy Hug Day 2020: Images, greetings, GIFs, quotes, wallpaper, status for WhatsApp, Facebook

The sixth day of the Valentine week or love week, is celebrated as a Hug Day on February 12, every year. Hug Day is celebrated a day prior to Kiss Day. It's one of the most important day in the whole Valentine week. Couples on this day share the love by hugging each other for at least once. Hugs are an expression of love and care. On this Hug Day, you don't need to say anything, a feeling will speak louder than words.Hug Day is a favorable way to show your loved ones and best friends that you care and make them feel special. Hug Day is celebrated so that you can give a hug to your special someone and bring an instant smile to their face.

On this occasion, we have provided you the best collection of images, greetings, GIFs, quotes, wallpaper, status for your WhatsApp, Facebook, that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Images

Hug Day 2020

Happy Hug Day Image

Happy Hug Day 2020 Image

Hug Day

Happy Hug Day 2020 Quotes and Messages

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

I have a special present for you my dear, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. Happy Hug Day!

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day!

You can't wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in arms. That's the beauty of a hug. Happy Hug Day!

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar..Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar...Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak !

Sometimes it is better to put your love into hugs than in words.Happy Hug Day!

I am wishing you a hug day,with lots of love, care and smiles,I want to hug you my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!