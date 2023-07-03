International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Jute to hemp, top 5 eco-friendly alternatives for poly bags

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Top 5 eco-friendly substitutes for poly bags.

It’s International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023 and it’s time to think about the future of our planet. As we all know, plastic bags are the number one contributor to plastic pollution in the world. But thankfully, more and more people are beginning to understand the threats posed by single-use plastics and are turning to eco-friendly alternatives.

It can be overwhelming to think about how we can limit our individual plastic use, but on Plastic Bag Free Day 2023, let’s focus on one simple switch – replacing single-use plastic bags with eco-friendly alternatives. Here are the top 5 eco-friendly substitutes for plastic bags:

Reusable Cotton Bags

Cotton bags are an excellent alternative to single-use plastic bags. They’re reusable, so you don’t have to worry about buying new bags all the time, and they are made from natural materials, which means they won’t contribute to plastic pollution.

Jute Bags

Jute is a natural fibre that is both strong and durable. It’s perfect for carrying groceries or other items you need to take with you on a daily basis. Jute bags are usually larger than cotton bags, so you can fit more items in them. They look great too!

Bamboo Bags

Bamboo is a sustainable resource that can be used for a variety of products, including bags. Bamboo bags are lightweight yet strong, making them perfect for shopping trips or transporting items around town.

Hemp Bags

Hemp is becoming increasingly popular as an eco-friendly material. Hemp bags are durable, lightweight, stylish and perfect for carrying your groceries or other items that you need to take with you on the go. Plus, they are affordable and look great too!

Paper Bags

Paper bags are an excellent alternative to single-use plastic bags. They are affordable and recyclable, so you don’t have to worry about contributing to plastic pollution when you use them.

