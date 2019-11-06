Odisha govt all set to hold Marine Drive Eco Retreat festival

The Odisha government has decided to organise Marine Drive Eco Retreat festival near Konark from December 14 to January 14. The move is aimed to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the state, to make the state a preferred tourism destination for the state.

It was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to give their best to make the event successful.

As per the decision, various facilities including cultural programme, food festival, 3D mapping, adventure sports and water sports will be provided for tourists during the month-long festival.

Besides, a temporary luxury tent cottage with 50 rooms will also be set up to accommodate tourists.

The government has also directed for the beautification of the tourist place and illumination facilities on the marine drive. If the event is a success, the government might consider to make it an annual event.