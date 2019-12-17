Manushi Chillar, Sunil Chhetri PETA India's Hottest Vegetarians of 2019

With the world getting more vocal about the problem and causes of pollution, quite a number of people are getting aware and accepting responsibility for protecting the environment by turning vegetarian. For facts, livestock farming contributes to 18% of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions all over the world. Like every year, this year too PETA hounoured a male and a female celebrity for following a vegetarian diet. Topping the list, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar and captain of the Indian national football team Sunil Chhetri have been chosen as India's Hottest vegetarians of 2019 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

"Manushi and Sunil are living, breathing proof that eating vegan is good for both animals and our own health. PETA India is honouring them for opting for eco and animal-friendly fare and for encouraging their fans to do the same," said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

They had posted this image a few days back and requested their followers to vote for the India's Hottest Vegetarians, 2019. Check out the Instagram post below:

Last year, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were named as PETA India's Hottest Vegetarians.

PETA India selected the winners based on several factors, including vote count.