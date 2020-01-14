Makar Sankranti 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

Makar Sankranti 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

The festival of Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals among Hindus. On this day, it is considered good to begin all the work from marriage to worship. This time Makar Sankranti is on 15 January. It is that time of the year when crops begin to ripen in the fields. With this, the time of relief from the severe winter also begins. Makar Sankranti is celebrated just a day after the festival of Lohri. The days begin to get bigger and nights become shorter. This festival is also called the festival of sweetness. On this day, eating laddus made of sesame and jaggery is considered auspicious. Apart from this, making khichdi and curd is also considered auspicious.

Makar Sankranti also comes with melas. While there is Makara Mela in Odisha, Tusu Mela is held in some parts of Jharkhand. In Gujarat, you can see millions of kites floating in the air on Makar Sankranti. The festival is known by different names across the country. In Tamil Nadu it is called Pongal, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh. According to Hindu epics, Bhishma Pitamah waited for Uttarayan so that he can die peacefully.

If you are away from your loved ones, here are some messages and HD images related to Makar Sankranti 2020 through which you can send greetings to your friends, close relatives and best wishes of this festival.

Check out some Makar Sankranti 2020 HD images

Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes and Greetings

Makar Sankranti 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

Makar Sankranti 2020: SMS and Text Messages

Makar Sankranti 2020: Greetings and Wishes

Makar Sankranti 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Makar Sankranti 202 Best wishes, status -

May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you warmth of joy, wisdom and love...Have a nice day!

With Great Devotion, Fervour and Gaiety,

With Rays of Joy and Hope,

Wish You and Your Family,

Happy Makar Sankranti

Meethe gur mein mil gaye til...Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

Wishing you a very prosperous Makar Sankranti!

Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti

May this harvest season bring you prosperity & positivity,

And you fly high like a kite.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti!

