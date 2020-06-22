Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep your head in North direction for benefits in business. Know why

According to Vastu Shastra, every direction is considered to be related to some energy. The direction of doing any work only reflects our success. Learn about some such works from Acharya Indu Prakash. While working in a shop or office, his head should always face north. This always brings success in work and increases business. While studying, it is considered best if the student's face is towards the east.

The rest can also be read by facing in the north or west direction. While preparing the food, it should be such that the mouth of the cook is towards the east or north-east direction. With this, the health of the cook is always good. Also, the direction of the mouth of the eater should also be in the east or north direction. The body gets the energy it gets from it.

