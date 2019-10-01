Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Check astrological predictions for Cancer, Virgo, Pisces & other zodiac sign

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 1, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Horoscope plays an important role in your life. The way your stars are placed can make a huge difference in how things take place in your life. From relationships getting solved to pending works getting over, all of this depends on the way the stars in your zodiac sign are aligned. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you what is in store for your day and what is best for your professional, personal and social life. Check out your astrological predictions of today October 1.

1. ARIES

Today you can get inspiration from a special person. With parents, you can visit a religious place. Your health will be better than before. Today you will enjoy good food. You are likely to meet an old friend. Your friend can give you some new business ideas. Your dignity will remain in society. Some older people will be pleased with your behavior. Sweetness will increase in married life. Relationships will be better. Read Durga Chalisa, new paths of progress will open.

2. TAURUS

Today you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with you. Today you will get some good profit opportunities. You will gain money from any source. People associated with the field of art will get a chance to go to a function. Knowledgeable people will appreciate your creativity. Donate whole moong dal to the temple, the money will increase.

3. GEMINI

Today will bring good results for you. Today will be a good day for commerce students. Problem coming in any topic will be removed today. Will spend a good time with the family members, which will keep the atmosphere of the house happy. Full cooperation of colleagues will be available in the office. Juniors would like to learn work from you. Relationships with Lovemate will improve. Any of your work can be completed easily today. Take blessings by touching a girl's feet, everything will be good in life.

4. CANCER

Today you will focus your attention on the worship. You should take some care in transacting money. Today you can forget some stuff somewhere. You should take care of your precious things. To get success in the field, a little more effort is needed now. The day is going to be good for web developers. The parents will remain together. Health can fluctuate. You need to change your daily routine a bit, given the weather. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Durga ji, all your troubles will be removed.

5. LEO

Today you should maintain a better relationship with your loved ones. There may be some differences with friends. Youth seeking employment are likely to get many job opportunities. You should not let any opportunity go by hand. Today's day has brought a profit for those people who have a mobile shop of this amount. You should avoid spending on unnecessary things. Also, do not forget to keep the necessary papers with you while driving. Donate an earthen pot in the temple, all will be well with you.

6. VIRGO

Today you can get help from anyone in government work so that your work will be completed on time. Your hard work and dedication towards work will be seen. Today your success will be ensured. The expectations of the family will remain with you. Your interest in religious works will increase. Today you will make a plan to watch a movie with friends. Students preparing for competitive exams will get some good news. Lovers can go somewhere. Offer flowers to Maa Durga, all your works will be successful.

7. LIBRA

Today you will get a mixed response. You will be interested in some social work. You will get a chance to join religious events. You need to be a little careful at the workplace. Someone can put a hindrance in your work. You should pay more attention to your work today. Avoid getting entangled with others. In the family too, you should try to maintain better coordination between the relationships. Feed the cow with green grass, all your problems will be overcome.

8. SCORPIO

Today your work which you've thought will be completed. Hope you get some good news from friends. You can get help from officials in the office too. You can be part of a big deal in business. Your progress is sure. Employment people can get the benefit of increment with promotion today. Mutual love will make your married relationship even better. Family life today will be good in every way. Keep blessing of the elders, everything will continue to go well. Everything will be better in terms of health as well. Offer coconut to Durga ji, success will kiss your footsteps.

9. SAGITTARIUS

Today, elders can meet their friends. Your health will be fine. People working as agents today will get many opportunities for profit. Children will help you with household work. Today many of your important work will be completed easily and on time, due to which you will be quite happy. You will share your moment of happiness with your spouse. Today you can join a friend's birthday party. Offer cloves, cardamom in the temple, there will be opportunities for benefits in life.

10. CAPRICORN

Today you will think about your goal. You should avoid trusting anyone without thinking. Love will increase with family members, it will prove to be relaxing for your life. The day will be fine for political science students. They need to work hard in education. You can get better results of efforts made earlier for some work today. Your financial side will be normal. Offer sugar candy to Durga ji, all your problems will be solved.

11. AQUARIUS

Your work in the office will be appreciated. You will get a chance to give your opinion on a project. People will like your work. Today you will be interested in writing works. The happiness and good fortune of the house will increase. Will travel to the religious site with spouse This will keep your relationship strong. Today, your parents will be happy with the hard work done for something. Offer the makeup to Goddess Durga, you will get success in all the work.

12. PISCES

Today you can make a big decision. You can share your talk with friends. You may get an offer to go abroad for a new business deal. You will be planning shopping with your partner. Children of this zodiac will study well. Everyone's health will remain good in the family. You can make a new idea about work. Your financial condition will be fine. You may have to work hard to get everyone's support in the office. Take blessings of Brahman, your financial side will be strong.