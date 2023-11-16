World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2023: Early symptoms that you are most likely to ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Early symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day is observed on November 16th every year to raise awareness about one of the deadliest forms of cancer – pancreatic cancer. This day serves as a reminder to people all around the world to educate themselves about the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a disease that affects the pancreas, an organ responsible for producing enzymes that aid in digestion and hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. It is often called a “silent killer” because it does not show any symptoms in its early stages and is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited. This makes it one of the most challenging cancers to treat, with a low survival rate. However, according to Dr K. S. Somasekhar Rao, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, there are a few symptoms we often ignore.

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer may include:

Upper abdominal pain which spreads to the back. Loss of appetite. Weight loss. Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, called jaundice. Light-coloured or floating stools. Dark-coloured urine. Itching. New diagnosis of diabetes or diabetes that's getting harder to control. Pain and swelling in an arm or leg, which might be caused by a blood clot. Tiredness or weakness.

Any person who has these symptoms should be evaluated properly so that we don't miss an early pancreatic cancer which is at a potentially curable stage.

