Superfood Garlic: Know about its benefits and ability to cure cold, flu

As soon as the winter season starts, problems like colds, coughs, and sore throat start, due to which many times people start getting irritated by this season. You are not able to enjoy the weather even if you want to, but instead of blaming the weather for this, work on your immunity. If you keep getting such infections even due to slight changes in the weather, it means your immunity is weak. For this, there is a need to pay attention to your daily routine along with your diet. Garlic is very effective in making immunity strong and providing relief from colds and coughs. Consuming it daily in winter provides many benefits. Raw garlic is considered very beneficial for health. Apart from being anti-biotic, anti-viral, and anti-fungal, garlic contains many nutrients like manganese, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamins.

Eating a clove of garlic daily in winter prevents many diseases. Garlic is very effective in increasing the body's immunity. Apart from this, garlic also keeps cholesterol under control, thereby staying away from heart-related diseases.

How to consume garlic?

Garlic has a hot effect. In such a situation, its consumption does not cause cold in winter. The best option is to fry it lightly in mustard oil and then eat it. Its bitterness is also reduced slightly by cooking. The anti-viral and antibacterial properties found in it keep us away from many diseases. Another solution is chutney, yes, eating garlic in the form of chutney also provides the same benefits.

Benefits of Garlic

Garlic protects from these diseases.

Garlic reduces the risk of heart disease.

Eating garlic reduces bad cholesterol.

Consumption of garlic is very effective in controlling increasing weight. Antioxidant properties are found in garlic, due to which consuming it reduces fat.

Eating garlic is also beneficial in keeping the lungs healthy.

