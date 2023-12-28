Superfood Beetroot: Know THESE 5 benefits of Chukandar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these benefits of beetroot

Beetroot, or Chukandar as it's fondly called in India, is often relegated to the sidelines of our vegetable platters. But this vibrant crimson root vegetable deserves much more than just a side dish cameo. Packed with essential nutrients and boasting impressive health benefits, beetroot is a true superfood in disguise. In this article, we will explore 5 compelling reasons to incorporate this humble root vegetable into your diet.

Rich in nutrients:

Beetroot is packed with vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, folate, and manganese, they act like a shield for your body. These nutrients play crucial roles in supporting immune function, maintaining healthy blood pressure, and promoting optimal cellular function.

Boosts heart health:

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which your body converts into nitric oxide. This molecule acts like a magic bullet, relaxing blood vessels, improving blood flow, and lowering blood pressure. This translates to a healthier heart, reduced risk of stroke, and even enhanced athletic performance.

Supports detoxification:

Beetroot is known for its detoxifying properties, thanks to compounds like betalains that aid in the elimination of toxins from the body. Regular consumption of beetroot can support liver function, helping the body efficiently detoxify and maintain optimal health.

Cancer-fighting properties:

Beetroot isn't just delicious, it's also brimming with compounds that might help fight cancer! These include names like betaine, ferulic acid, and rutin, all of which can slow down the growth and division of cancer cells in lab studies. While more research is needed, early evidence suggests that regularly enjoying beetroot could put you on the winning side of this battle.

Brain booster:

Beetroot's not just good for your heart! It helps your brain too. Studies show that eating beetroot and exercising together boost blood flow to the thinking part of your brain, making you sharper and quicker. Plus, the nitrates in beetroot might even improve your reflexes and reaction time. So, grab a beetroot salad after your workout and give your brain a boost!

