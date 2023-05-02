Five foods you should soak in water overnight before eating for health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five foods you should soak in water overnight

To enhance the nutritional value of certain foods and reduce their heat, soaking them in water is recommended. This practice can also protect the stomach from various issues and provide numerous benefits to the body. It's important to know which foods require soaking overnight before consumption and understand the advantages and disadvantages of this process.



Soak these 5 things in water overnight before eating:



1. Coarse grains

Lentils, beans and coarse grains must be soaked in water before eating. In fact, doing so helps reduce phytic acid, also known as phytate. Phytic acid is sometimes called an anti-nutrient because it binds to certain proteins and minerals such as iron, zinc and calcium. By binding to these nutrients, it reduces their ability to be absorbed in our body, so that we do not get the benefit of them.



2. Fenugreek Seeds

Soaking fenugreek seeds in water increases their fibre and enhances their properties. Also, after getting wet in water, it becomes easier for the stomach to digest, and our digestive system also remains healthy.



3. Eat linseed and almonds soaked in water

Flaxseed and almonds—if you want to avoid the tannin compound coming out of them, then soak both of them and eat them. Apart from this, eating these two after soaking increases their fibre and nutrients. Also, their protein does not generate heat in the stomach.



4. Eat mangoes soaked in water

Eating mangoes soaked in water can help bring down the heat. Also, some people get rashes and skin infections due to the heat of mangoes. In such a situation, soaking them in water and eating them can save you from this problem.



5. Eat raisins soaked in water

Consuming raisins soaked in water can help increase the amount of iron in the body. Along with doing this, its fibre increases, which gives relief to patients with constipation and piles. So soak all these things and eat them.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

