Five fitness mantras for a healthier self

We know that exercising is the best way to keep the body and mind fit and healthy. But exercise does more than that! It also acts as an immunity booster. The good news is that you do not have to do heavy exercises for long hours to strengthen your immune system. Here are five simple exercises that can get the job done. Check out these impactful immunity-boosting exercises to do at home:

Walking

If you find it difficult to fit an hour-long workout in your schedule, but want to keep active, add this simple exercise to your daily routine. Walking has several health benefits -- the heart stays fit, muscle endurance is improved, bones get stronger, body fat is reduced, high cholesterol can be managed and the body's defense mechanism gets better. People of any age can participate in this without any difficulty. Opt for power walking to reduce fat, a casual stroll for a more relaxed feel or marathon walking for high-impact results. With so many health benefits, walking undoubtedly ranks high on the immunity boosting workout checklist.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are an amazing workout to boost immune system. It is one of the easiest workouts to do from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is add a bit of variation to this immunity power exercise to boost up your fitness regime. Doing so will not only promote stability but also strengthen your immune system. Here are some variations for you to include in your fitness plan: step jack, basic jumping jack, press jack, squat jack, plyo jack, crossover jack, skier jack and seal jack. Adding 20 minutes of this session to your routine will be enough.

Squats

Squats are one of the most popular exercises among fitness enthusiasts. When done regularly, this exercise can tone your legs and strengthen your glutes and muscles. There is no better exercise to work your lower body than squats. In addition, this activity also boosts blood circulation in the body. All you have to do is get the posture correct. Once you excel in the form, you will never skip a leg again. Switch it up with some variations to have a lasting impact. Overhead squat, landmine squat, front squat, split squat and jump squat are some of the more popular ones that you can try. Add some weights to your squats and you will burn calories quicker than ever.

Pilates

Any list of exercises for the immune system is incomplete without Pilates. They are great for building flexibility, strength and immunity. Pilates promotes muscle development, flexibility, core strength, energy, weight loss and increases joint motions. That is not all! It also improves body posture. A pilates workout can generally take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour to perform. But you can also perform the shorter ones when you are short on time. Although optional, you can get hold of a yoga mat for better comfort.

Plank

Not many workouts engage so many muscles at the same time as a plank does! It is also the best exercise to tone your abs. Beginners or experts, this simple exercise is for all of us to strengthen our arms, shoulders and backs. This activity can be completed within a minute or two. Just balance your body and hold it in position for a minute. If you are someone who can do it longer, go for it! Or you can take breaks and start afresh. Although a bit challenging, with practice you can do it in one go. Include its variations for a fun routine. Side star plank, reverse plank, extended plank and low plank arm reach can be the best ones to begin with.

Now that you have a list, try taking out some time for these exercises from your daily schedule and do them at home. For an even more comfortable and fun time, you can shop online and invest in some workout equipment.