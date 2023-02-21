Diabetes to heart diseases: Here are some healthcare measures that urban women need to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthcare measures that urban women need to watch out for

Urban women had unfavorable diet and physical activity levels compared to rural women. They also had higher levels of overweight and obesity. There is a need for targeted NCD prevention interventions among urban women. While urbanization can bring health and economic benefits, rapid and unplanned urbanization can have many negative social and environmental health impacts, which hit the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest.

Health inequities are perhaps most stark in urban areas, sometimes varying from street to street. Migrants and other disadvantaged groups tend to be clustered in the most deprived and environmentally degraded neighborhoods with the fewest mobility, work and educational opportunities, the poorest access to health services and below-average health outcomes.

Be aware of the risk factors leading to noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers etc.

Know your family history

Know your numbers: Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Sugar Levels

Watch your weight

Quit smoking and avoid alcohol

Listen to your body. If something isn’t right, talk to a doctor.

Practice these healthy lifestyle habits

1. Always eat breakfast

Research shows that people who have breakfast tend to take in more vitamins and minerals and less fat and cholesterol. Eating things that are high in fiber and proteins keeps you feeling full and energized. These include whole-grain cereals and bread, low-fat milk, fruit, and yogurt.

2. Exercise daily

Regular exercise is probably the closest we can get to a fountain of youth. According to the National Cancer Institute, regular exercise helps control weight, maintain healthy bones, muscles, and joints, and reduce our risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Further, about 260,000 deaths per year in the U.S. are attributable to the lack of physical activity.

3. Stay hydrated

Getting the proper amount of water is extremely important as every cell, tissue, and organ in our bodies needs water. Traditionally we’re told we need eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily, an amount that’s never been substantiated medically. Perhaps a better guide is to try to drink enough water so that you urinate once every 2-4 hours, and the urine is light in color.

4. Get your sleep

Sleep is crucial to our well-being. As we sleep, the brain clears away the debris of the day’s work while resetting and restoring nerve networks so that they can function fully when we wake. We all know the most common effects caused by the lack of sleep are drowsiness, fatigue, lack of focus, and forgetfulness. But the consequences of sleep deprivation may go far beyond the well-known and have possibly long-lasting effects on your brain.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Do you feel dizzy after a meal? Know how eating can cause low blood pressure

Also Read: High blood pressure: Know types of hypertension and how to deal with it | Tips

Latest Health News