Who is Aditi Singh- Why are people talking about her and what has she done?

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has hit the headlines after she refused to toe party's line on abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With Aditi's stand on the revocation of Article 370, differences can be seen wide open in the Congress party over the scrapping of the controversial Article 370.

"I am in absolute support of the decision. It will help in integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream," the Congress MLA said.

Singh also took to Twitter to make her stand clear, she said, "United We Stand! Jai Hind #Article370" on which a user commented, reminding her that she was from the Congress, which has by and large opposed the move.

Who is Aditi Singh:

Aditi Singh was born in November 15, 1987

Aditi Singh is Congress MLA from Rae Bareli consituency in Uttar Pradesh

She is one of the youngest member of Uttar Pradesh's 17th Vidhan Sabha.

Aditi Singh is a first-time MLA from Rae Bareli. She won the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in 2017 by a margin of more than 90,000 votes on a Congress ticket when the BJP swept the state polls.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of veteran Congress leader Akhilesh Singh, who had been a five-time MLA from the same seat.

She did her schooling from Mussoorie International school and did her Degree in management from Duke University in the United States.

Aditi Singh Singh was named as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress by Rahul Gandhi, on 23 August 2018.

Considered close to Gandhi family, Aditi got her party ticket in 2017. Aditi is considered to be very close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Some even claim that Aditi left her corporate career to join politics on Priyanka Vadra's advice.

Earlier there was speculations on social media that she would be getting married to Rahul Gandhi. Aditi however, rubbished the reports of her marriage with Rahul Gandhi, and said, "Rahul Gandhi is her rakhi brother.