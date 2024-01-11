Fact Check: Did mob attack NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for comments on Lord Ram? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of video related to Jitendra Awhad

India TV Fact Check: In the era of the internet and social media, numerous misleading news or viral videos circulate daily. These stories can be related to any politician or common individual, and unsuspecting users often fall prey to these false reports, believing and sharing them easily. To caution you against such fake news or misleading information, we bring you "India TV Fact Check." The recent case under scrutiny involves Jitendra Awhad, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader. A video of Awhad is going viral with claims that he was physically assaulted by a mob for his comments that 'Lord Ram was non-vegetarian.' However, India TV Fact Check conducted an investigation and found the claim to be deceptive.

What is the claim?

The NCP leader had recently claimed that Lord Rama was non-vegetarian. Following his statement, there were widespread criticisms, and multiple complaints were registered against him. Subsequently, Awhad has expressed his regret for hurting religious sentiments. However, a video is now circulating on social media, claiming that in this matter, Awhad was physically assaulted by his own party workers.

A Facebook user named Shyam Kishor shared the video, writing, "Maharashtra NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was beaten badly by his own workers for derogatory comments on Shri Ram Ji. A very good beginning has been made, the defeat of Ravana who is against Ram should continue. Thanks to Ram devotees, Jai Jai Shri Ram."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis post is going viral

India TV investigated

Firstly, we used Google Open Search to look for information about the alleged attack on Jitendra Awhad regarding his controversial statement about Lord Rama. However, we did not find any news or reports mentioning an attack on Jitendra Awhad related to his comments on Lord Rama.

Subsequently, we turned to YouTube and searched for videos of Awhad being attacked using relevant keywords. In doing so, we came across a video from India TV's channel dating back to the year 2015. This video seemed to align with the viral video in question. Further investigation revealed that this incident took place in 2015 when Jitendra Awhad opposed giving Maharashtra Bhushan Award to writer and historian Baba Saheb Purandare. In response to Awhad's objections, some individuals climbed onto the stage and physically assaulted him. You can watch the complete video of the incident here:

What came out in the fact check?

India TV fact-check revealed that the claim of the NCP leader being assaulted for calling Shri Ram a non-vegetarian is false. The viral video is from eight years ago when Awhad was attacked for some other controversy. Users are advised to be cautious of this misleading claim.

