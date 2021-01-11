Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN Saif Ali Khan makes an exception for Tandav, allows shoot inside Pataudi palace

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, whose upcoming political drama Tandav is all set to release on the OTT platform, recently in an interview with Mid-day shared some of the insights from the shoot. Saif revealed that he made an exception for Tandav as he allowed shooting of the show inside his own ancestral palace in Pataudi. Saif admitted that he has never allowed any film shoots inside the property. Reportedly, almost 40% of the show is shot in the royal palace.

He said, "I don’t mind giving it for shoots sometimes because it remains unused 340 days of the year. These days, film crews have become responsible and look after the venues, but [the idea of a shoot] still makes me nervous. Usually, I am more comfortable if they are filming around the exterior of the palace. But for Tandav, I made an exception [by shooting inside]."

He further added, "I think it is the palace that lends us the royal look. Anyone standing there would look royal."

Tandav Official Trailer.#TandavOnPrime releasing on Jan 15pic.twitter.com/TD3Eg5qaqM — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 4, 2021

In another interview to Financial Times, Saif talked about how his own privileged upbringing meant that he was the right choice for his role in Tandav. "I have grown up in a very privileged section of New Delhi, I understand that. If you're asking me to play a privileged prince of a politician, a lot of that will come naturally to me because of the way I've been brought up . . . It's pretty good casting," he said

The Pataudi Palace is located in Gurgaon, Haryana and was built in 1990s and was earlier called Ibrahim Kothi.

Saif Ali Khan is going to portray the role of a fierce, radical, and authoritative blue-blooded crown prince. Saif as Samar's character is going to be enigmatic, his power to draw a huge crowd given his zeal, energy, and youth appeal shall be unmissable.

Set in the power corridors of the capital city of the largest democracy, the fictional story of Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki. Tandav features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. The show also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories from January 15th 2021 onwards.