Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Web Series News
  5. Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India’s best crime thriller, says 'my filmmaker’s heart is full of joy'

Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India’s best crime thriller, says 'my filmmaker’s heart is full of joy'

Anurag Kashyap said he is "inspired" and his "filmmaker’s heart is full of joy" after watching 'India's best crime thriller' Paatal Lok.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2020 8:10 IST
Paatal Lok
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA

Anurag Kashyap called Paatal Lok a game-changer in India's web series production

Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in awe of the web series. The much-acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur director said he is "inspired" and his "filmmaker’s heart is full of joy" after watching 'India's best crime thriller' Paatal Lok. Kashyap heaped praise on the entire team of Paatal Lok in a series of tweets, starting with: "My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever."

Calling Paatal Lok a game-changer in India's web series production, Kashyap said in another tweet: "It is not just a great investigative thriller. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn’t judge it, it comes from empathy. It’s a game changer for sure," he said in another tweet.

"It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise, that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India’s, will wield power over it," he added.

Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. Kashyap has a word of praise for each one of them. "Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before, always at their best, it’s the ones I saw the first time- Niharika, Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team."

"In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet. and the team of writers, casting directors, assistants, cinematographers, production designer, costumes. Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X