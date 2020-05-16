Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India’s best crime thriller, says 'my filmmaker’s heart is full of joy'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anurag Kashyap called Paatal Lok a game-changer in India's web series production

Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in awe of the web series. The much-acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur director said he is "inspired" and his "filmmaker’s heart is full of joy" after watching 'India's best crime thriller' Paatal Lok. Kashyap heaped praise on the entire team of Paatal Lok in a series of tweets, starting with: "My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever."

Calling Paatal Lok a game-changer in India's web series production, Kashyap said in another tweet: "It is not just a great investigative thriller. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn’t judge it, it comes from empathy. It’s a game changer for sure," he said in another tweet.

"It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise, that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India’s, will wield power over it," he added.

Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. Kashyap has a word of praise for each one of them. "Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before, always at their best, it’s the ones I saw the first time- Niharika, Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team."

"In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet. and the team of writers, casting directors, assistants, cinematographers, production designer, costumes. Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired," he added.

