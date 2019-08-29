Vidya Balan reveals real reason behind taking up role in Indira Gandhi's biopic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Latest news Vidya Balan is an Indian actress reveals the real reason behind taking up the role in Indira Gandhi's biopic, India tv, latest celebrity Vidya Balan filmography news at India TV

Vidya Balan has agreed to play the role of Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India in upcoming web series. According to the reports, Vidya Balan's husband Siddharth Roy Kapur will be producing the web series. Recently, Vidhya Balan in an interview confirmed the news. On asking why she chose such a challenging role, she said, "When I think of powerful women that (Indira Gandhi) is the first name which comes to my mind. I am very party agnostic. I have nothing to do with any political party. This (web series) is not about any political party, this is about an individual who goes beyond the party."

On being asked when the shooting of the movie will begin, she said it will start soon. Vidya Balan quoted, "It will start) Not very soon. It's going to take time because it’s a web series and that requires a lot of work to put things together. So, it may take a couple of years to start the shooting."

Vidya Balan was last seen in Mission Mangal and has been appreciated for her role in the movie. The movie has managed to impress the audience and is still running successfully at the box office. Vidya Balan will be next seen in a biopic based on the life of a famous mathematician. She will be donning the role of Shakuntala Devi in the movie. Talking about her role in the movie, Vidya Balan said, "From science to maths, my best dream comes true this year. Most South Indians pursue science and maths, and I am sure my parents will now be satisfied that I traverse both worlds within one year faster than rest of them did!"

Adding more to the same she said, “It (the preparation) is not about maths. Anyway, I am going to fake it. They (the makers of the film) are going to give me the answers that I am going to write on board. I think I need to be familiar with the person. She was the only computer in the world with a sense of humour. She had a wicked sense of humour so; I am actually trying to imbibe that quality. She also had an incredible journey so; I am feeling nervous about playing the character in the film."

