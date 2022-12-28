Tunisha Sharma's co-star Shivin Narang talks about the actress: 'I wish I could...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHASHARMA Tunisha Sharma's co-star Shivin Narang talks about her

Shivin Narang, who worked with the late Tunisha Sharma in the show 'Internet Wala Love', has shared how it was to work with Tunisha and why he felt so bad about not meeting her on the day she allegedly committed suicide for a shoot they were to do together but got postponed.

In a conversation with IANS, Shivin recalled: "I still remember we were looking for a new face for our show 'Internet Wala Love', and there I met Tunisha. We did a few scenes together in the beginning and from then on, it was like magic. It was her first show as the lead.

"But she was so good at her work, had natural talent, and was a fast learner. We shared a lot of memories and had a lot of fun on the sets. We both used to do a lot of pranks with people on the sets."

The actor, who is best known for his role as Rudra Roy in 'Beyhadh 2', went on to share how they used to have lunch together and made many fond memories.

"It was really fun to be with her. She was so cheerful. From having lunch together every day to sharing all the happy and sad moments together... She was the kid on the sets whom everyone used to love."

He added that even after the show they both were in touch. "Later also after the show, we were in touch, especially her mom Vanita aunty and I shared a great bond. She used to cook for us every day," he said.

Shivin added that on December 24, the day Tunisha reportedly committed suicide on the sets, he had to meet her for the shoot of an upcoming music video, but the date got postponed.

"I wish I could have met her and understood her state of mind and helped her in some way. I still can't believe what happened to her," he concluded.

Latest Entertainment News