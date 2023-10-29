Bigg Boss 17: Three SHOCKING claims Samarth Jurel made about Isha Malviya's ex Abhishek

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is garnering viewer's attention with its new antic. For those who don't know, Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the reality show on Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. However, Malviya denied being her girlfriend in front of her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

Samarth Jurel says Abhishek Kumar slapped Isha Malviya

After entering Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel made some shocking claims about Abhishek Kumar and called him 'toxic.' He revealed that Kumar slapped Malviya on New Year's Eve and it almost damaged her eyes. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Jurel said, "Abhishek ne new year waale din, Isha ko itna zoor ka thappad maara tha, ke uski aankh almost damage hote hote bach gayi."

Abhishek Kumar asks Isha Malviya to delete her backless top photo

Revealing the reason behind the infamous altercation, Jurel said Kumar was furious after Malviya shared a backless photo on her Instagram handle. He added that Kumar threatened her to throw out his care. "Isha ne ek backless photo daali thi Instagram pe. Toh usne bola the ke delete kar de aur wo car me drive kar rahe the. Usne bola tha ke car se bahar phenk dunga. Toh Isha ne post delete ki," Jurel claimed.

Sharing another shocking anecdote, Jurel accused Kumar of threatening to throw hot tea on Malviya's face in her vanity bus. He said, "Madam vanity me thi, toh aaya wo bhaisahab aur waha garam chai rakhi thi. Toh usne dhamki di thi ke tera chehra jala dunga."

"Iss behavior ke wajah se Isha ne usko chhoda tha aur waha par jaake ek din me maaf kar diya. Matlab mai toh shocked hu ke ye kya kara usne," Samarth Jurel claimed.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the makers created a video of Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 17. After the video, Samarth Jurel made a wildcard entry and confirmed being in a relationship with Malviya.

