Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner to headline Quibi thriller Survive

Sophie Turner has set Quibi series "Survive" as her first post-"Game of Thrones" project. The 23-year-old actor broke out with HBO's epic fantasy show, playing the role of Sansa Stark over the course of eight seasons.

She is currently up for an Emmy award for best-supporting actress for her performance in the show's finale season.

In "Survive", an adaptation of Alex Morel's novel of the same name, Turner will feature alongside Corey Hawkins of "Straight Outta Compton" fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash. After pulling themselves out of the wreckage, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

"I couldn't be more honotred to portray the role of Jane in 'Survive' for Quibi. She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage.

"I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need," the actor said in a statement.

Mark Pellington, best known for directing 2018 feature "Nostalgia", will helm the show. Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar are writing the script.

"Survive" will be produced by Cary Granat, Ed Jones and Abate.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch next year.

The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.