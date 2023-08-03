The Glory star Lee Do Hyun’s agency confirms his military enlistment date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Glory star Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun will be enlisting in the military. The actor has been all over the internet for his military enlistment. His agency too wrote a long post and confirmed that he would be joining the Air Force military band. For his fan meeting, he has even prepared so many segments and activities as he would not be for his fans for a certain period of time.

The actor’s agency Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement confirming the news. The agency wrote, “Hello, This is Yuehua Entertainment. This is a notice regarding actor Lee Do Hyun’s enlistment. No separate official event will be held on the day of enlistment, and we ask fans to refrain from visiting as it is a private event that numerous military personnel and family members will be attending. Please send your warm support and encouragement to Lee Do Hyun who will return in good health after dutifully carrying out his military duties. Thank You”.

For the unversed, Lee Do Hyun made his acting debut in the 2017 black comedy Prison Playbook in which he portrayed the young version of Jung Kyung-ho’s character.

In 2018, Lee was cast in the romantic series Still 17 in a supporting role as a member of the high schools rowing club. For his performance, he was nominated in the ‘Character of the Year category at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards.

In 2022, Lee starred in the web series Reincarnation Romance, a short web series advertising motion sickness pills. This is the third reunion with Go Min Si. He starred in numerous hits projects including Hotel Del Luna, 18 Again, Sweet Home, Youth of May, Melancholia, The Glory, and most recently The Good Bad Mother. The actor is currently gearing up for his fan meeting on August 5.

