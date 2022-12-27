Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer has THIS to say about the shocking autopsy revelation denying suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again caught media attention after an employee of the Mumbai hospital who had performed postmortem of the actor in June 2020 claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. After Sushant's sister, the lawyer of SSR's family reacted to the news. Speaking to a media portal Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh said there is a conspiracy theory behind the actor's murder.

"I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death," Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh told ETimes.

After these shocking claims came to the surface, Sushant sister too shared her opinion on the same. Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media page demanding CBI to look into new claims. "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet," she wrote followed by a hashtag, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

or the unversed, Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. “I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

-- with PTI inputs

PICS: Salman Khan plants kiss on Sangeeta Bijlani's forehead, their old photos go viral

Latest Entertainment News