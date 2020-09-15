Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput deeply etched in collective consciousness of people forever

As the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues, actor Shekhar Suman says that investigating agencies may or may not come up with any conclusion, but Sushant will be deeply etched in the collective consciousness of people forever. Taking to his account on Tuesday, Shekhar wrote: "All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job. They may or may not come up with any conclusion. But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth. #WeStayUnited4SSR."

I tweeted this on d 7th Sept.I'm glad Arnab and Republic have taken this up v seriously.All the rest of d angles can wait.The CBI must concentrate on just this one.Intuitively,I feel Disha's case is the key to unlocking Sushant's murder. pic.twitter.com/7XTmVgbenS — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 15, 2020

Shekhar has been showing his solidarity with Sushant's family and he even visited the late actor's father in Patna shortly after the young actor's death.

Shekhar was among the various celebrities who had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. An investigation is jointly being conducted by the CBI, NCB and ED.

After the 34-year-old Bollywood star was found dead at his home in Mumbai, the city's police said it was suicide and investigated possible reasons ranging from depression to film industry feuds and toxic competition.

The police also quoted the post-mortem report as stating that asphyxia due to hanging was the cause of death. There was "no foul play or external injury marks", the report said, according to Mumbai Police.

A month into the investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar alleging that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty -- also an actor -- and her family cheated the actor, medicated him and played a role in his death.

The CBI was asked to investigate the death; the Supreme Court ruled that the agency would take over the entire inquiry.

The autopsy report, it is widely anticipated, will deliver a vital clue on the actor's death, which left his fans in shock and gave rise to social media campaigns for justice.

Recently, the investigation took on a drugs twist with the Narcotics Control Bureau arresting Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and two members of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff on charges of organizing drugs like marijuana for the actor.

