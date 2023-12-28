Shakira honoured with huge bronze statue in her hometown in Columbia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shakira is a well-known global singer.

A huge bronze statue with a height of 6.5 metre of globally recognised singer Shakira was unveiled in her hometown Barranquilla in Columbia. The statue features the singer in a dance pose from her popular chartbuster 'Hips Don't Lie'. The statue has been made by sculptor Yino Marquez and his team.

The 46-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos of the spot. In the series of pictures, Shakira's parents can be seen posing in front of the statue. The post also features a picture of a plaque at the foot of the statue, which reads, ''SHAKIRA. On February 2, 1977, Barranquilla was born to the world: A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity. Sculpture of Shakira cast in bronze, 6.50 meters high, performing her iconic belly dance. The end of its aluminum skirt symbolises the waves of the sea and the river. His raised arms and vertically clasped hands represent the reach of transcendence. Made by the artist Yino Marques in the La Paz neighbourhood with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts.''

In the caption, she wrote, ''1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. 2. Stars emoji 3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor.''

In another post, she shared the unveiling video of the statue and wrote, ''I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!''

Shakira is a popular singer, who is known for delivering several chartbusters including Rabiosa, Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka, among others.

