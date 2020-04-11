Not Rohit Shetty but production assistant told Neena Gupta about her Sooryavanshi ouster

However, Neena Gupta has no issues with Rohit Shetty.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta was roped in to play Akshay Kumar's onscreen mother in Sooryavanshi. It was later reported that she has been ousted from the Rohit Shetty's film as her character didn't work for the track. At that time Neena had already shot for three days for Rohit Shetty's cop drama. Talking about the same, Neena told an entertainment portal that she was never informed about her ouster by the director

In an interview with India.com, Neena revealed that Rohit never met or reached out to her after axing her part.“Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track by the production assistant,” she said.

However, the veteran actress holds no grudges against the director and said that actors have it much worse. “It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn’t work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isse acha hai pehle hi hata diya. I don’t have any problem with that,” she added.

Earlier, a report in Deccan Chronicle stated that Neena's part is being chopped off because she is just a few years older than Akshay. “Neena is just a few years older than Akshay. It was ridiculous in the first place to cast them as mother-son. When they shot together, director Rohit Shetty realised they didn’t look like mother and son. That’s why Neena’s track was removed,” a source told the daily.

Akshay and Katrina's Sooryavanshi has been pushed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is another offering from Rohit Shetty's cop universe with the cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.