''Don't fall in love with a married man,'' Neena Gupta pours her heart out in an Insta video

Neena Gupta has a piece of advice for her Instagram followers

Basking in the success of her last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta is currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. The actress is vacationing in her home amidst the picturesque landscape. She is regularly sharing glimpses of her holiday on Instagram making us go green with envy.

Besides photos, the veteran actress shared a video as a part of Sach Kahun Toh series. In the short video, Neena poured her heart out talking about the mistake she has made earlier. She urged her Insta fam to refrain from falling in love with a married man. She signed off the post saying, "Sach kahun toh, don't get involved with a married man."

Have a look at Neena's post:

Neena is known for being outspoken. Recently, when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Panga, she left audience in splits with her straight forward answer. When Kapil asked Neena about the rumours of her taking over Pamela Anderson’s role in hit US television show Baywatch, the actress said, ''Arre itne big boobs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don’t have such big boobs. Where do I get it from?).”

We can only say, it is just 'Neena being herself'.

She has never shied away from talking about her private life. The actress was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the Eighties and they have a daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

On the work front, Neena's last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has so far minted Rs 54.23 crores.