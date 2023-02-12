Kantara Row: Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Krigandur summoned by Kerala police over plagiarism

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VILASNAYAK Kantara's actor Rishab Shetty

The main actor and director of super hit Kannada movie 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty, and its producer, Vijay Krigandur Ahad were present before Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.E. Baiju today. The director and producer of the movie appeared before the investigating officer after the Supreme Court of India on Thursday (Feb 9, 2023) granted anticipatory bail to director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur.

The division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Padiwala had said in the order that "Petitioner shall present before the investigating officer on February 12 and 13. In case he is arrested, he shall be released on bail forthwith subject to conditions on the trial court."

The producer and director have given their statements before the police following a complaint lodged by the Kerala-based music band 'Thaikoodam Bridge' that a song in the movie was a product of the band and that the movie makers did not acknowledge that. The band had complained that the song 'Varaha Roopam' in the movie was actually plagiarised from their song 'Navarasam'.

The music director of the movie, 'Kantara', B. Ajaneesh Loknath had rejected the allegations stating that the similarities were due to the same 'Raga' used in both songs. However, 'Thaikkudam Bridge' complained that blatant infringement of copyright law had taken place.

Kantara's latest update

Kantara dominated the box office and went on to become a huge blockbuster. Rishab, who starred in the action thriller's cast recently made an exciting announcement of Kantara 2, which delighted fans. Urvashi Rautela could play an important role in the prequel.

Speaking of Kantara, set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, "Kantara" follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks. The film was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

ALSO READ: Actor Rana Daggubati, father Suresh Babu booked in land-grabbing case

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 to star Urvashi Rautela? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News