Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 to star Urvashi Rautela? Here's what we know

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, dominated the box office and went on to become a huge blockbuster. Sheety, who starred in the action thriller's cast, also wrote the script and oversaw the production. He just made the exciting announcement of Kantara 2, which delighted fans. Fans have been watching for developments about the film. Here's an interesting update for you. Urvashi Rautela could play an important role in the prequel.

On Saturday, the actress shared a photo with Rishab, hinting towards a sequel. Her caption read, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS."

However, Urvashi did not provide any additional information. According to reports, she recently made a visit to the Hombale Films office for a meeting. She even met Rishab Shetty. However, there has been no official notification on the matter.

Speaking of Kantara, set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, "Kantara" follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks. The film was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

