Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave Delhi for grand Mumbai reception | WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows on February 7 at the opulent Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer. After the wedding, they headed to Delhi and hosted a reception for their family and friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi. Here is the most recent update about them. The newlyweds were spotted at the Delhi airport as they were leaving the city.

The Shershaah couple are expected to land in Mumbai ahead of their reception on Sunday, February 12. The reception will be a grand affair attended by big names from the industry. According to reports, the occasion will be graced by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and several others.

On Friday, the couple shared their wedding video and it looks absolutely dreamy. The couple looks beautiful in all respects. The clip features the blushing bride walking towards her groom.

The video begins with Kiara's brothers walking her down the aisle under the 'phoolon ki chaadar'. Kiara looked perfectly filmy bride as she danced and swung an invisible lasso around her hubby-to-be and pulled herself closer to him. Sidharth, who was waiting for her bride patiently, blushes after he sees her. During Jaimala, Sid first tries to play hard, then he bows down to allow Kiara to put her garland around his neck. After they exchange the Jaimala, Sidharth and Kiara seal the deal with an adorable kiss. As the couple smooched, they were showered with flowers and loud cheers from the families.

They shared the video with the caption, "7.02.2023." Have a look:

