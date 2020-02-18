Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor denies

Aftab Shivdasani and Hansal Mehta

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has blocked him on Twitter, claimed director Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by the actor.

However, the filmmaker did not reveal a reason behind this and he also seemed to be surprised by the development, which he commented with a witty "Oink????"

However, when IANS contacted Aftab, the actor seemed clueless. He claimed he respects the filmmaker and did not block him.

"I wasn't even aware of this. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so I don't know how this would have happened!" said Aftab.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will be making his digital debut with the second season of the Zee 5 web series "Poison".

Hansal Mehta's next film "Chhalaang", starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the theatres on June 12.