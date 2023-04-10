Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPOOR Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 3: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film may earn Rs 1.50 Crore read here

Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 3: The crime thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in important roles failed to captivate the public. The film received mixed reviews from reviewers and performed poorly at the box office. Despite not having any big competition from other Bollywood films at the box office, Gumraah struggled to make money on its second day of release. Gumraah is the Hindi version of Thadam, a 2019 Tamil success.

Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 3

According to reports, Gumraah earned Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.10 crore on Friday. On the third day, Gumraah went down the hill and might earn Rs 1.50 crore only. The film faced competition from the last week’s releases, Nani’s Dasara and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which have been holding up well at the box office. Gumraah had an overall 13.41% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 09, 2023.

Gumraah is this year's third Hindi version of a South Indian film. Previously, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, both bombed at the box office, grossing only Rs 32.20 crore and Rs 16.85 crore, respectively. None of the films fared well in theatres.

About Gumraah

While investigating a homicide, Inspector Shivani Mathur discovers the main suspect has a lookalike and the evidence point to both of them. Things turn complicated when secrets related to the case unravel. Who is the real killer and will Shivani crack the case? Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mrunal and Aditya are seen together for the first time in Gumrah. Aditya was last seen in the Hotstar show The Night Manager, and has delivered just one hit film as lead actor (Malang) in the decade since Aashiqui 2.

