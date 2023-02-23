Do you know the first movie of the world? Know everything about it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Do you know the first movie of the world?

The world’s earliest surviving motion-picture film, showing actual consecutive action is called Roundhay Garden Scene. It’s a short film directed by French inventor Louis Le Prince. While it’s just 2.11 seconds long, it is technically a movie. According to the Guinness Book of Records, it is the oldest surviving film in existence. Roundhay Garden Scene was recorded on Eastman Kodak paper base photographic film using Le Prince's single-lens camera. The camera used was patented in the United Kingdom on 16 November 1888

The name of Louis Aimé Augustin Le Prince is not listened often when talking about the history of film, as the strange circumstances surrounding his death and the troubles his work found after his disappearance covered his achievements with a cloud of mystery; however, it is probably the most important person in the history of film-making, as Le Prince was the man responsible for the very first recording of motion images on film.

Watch the world's first motion picture here:

A dedicated inventor, Louis Le Prince started experimenting with film as early as 1881 (years before Thomas Alva Edison or the Lumière brothers), and by 1886 he was almost ready to take the big step, as he built his first successful movie camera. Someday around October 1888, Le Prince captured on film what would become the world's first motion picture: a family scene in a garden of Roundhay, Leeds, during his time in England. Cinema was born in that garden.

Le Prince made the film using a single lens camera and Eastman's paper film at 12 frames per second and runs for 2.11 seconds. Similar to the invention of the photographic camera, motion pictures had numerous inventors across many decades. There is rarely one sole inventor in anything technological; the creation is often realized from the innovation of previous models or ideas, often taking years and years of thoughtful analysis.

