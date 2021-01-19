Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal's antagonist avatar as Rudraveer first look revealed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMPAL72 Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal's antagonist avatar Rudraveer first look revealed

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has been making waves ever since the first poster of the film was released on Monday. After revealing the first look of Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, today the makers shared Arjun Rampal's first look from the spy thriller. Arjun Rampal took to Twitter and Instagram to unveil his first look poster from the film. He wrote, "Boom Collision symbol Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!"

Arjun who will be essaying the role of Rudraveer aced his look as a nemesis of Kangana Ranaut. He can be seen donning a leather jacket and a tattered brown vest and ripped jeans with his chest covered with tattoos. Long chains, metal rings, aviators and a beret all intensify the look to another level.

Yesterday, the makers revealed the first look of Kangana Ranaut.

The movie also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. Kangana had unveiled the teaser of the film in August last year. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Kangana had earlier hosted a New Year brunch for her Dhaakad team and had shared pictures from the same. Praising her director Razy Ghai, she said, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”

She also revealed that the makers of the film have roped in Japanese DOP Tetsuo Nagata an award-winning Japanese cinematographer based in France. She tweeted, "For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller."

Dhaakad is slated to release on October 1, 2021.