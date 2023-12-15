Friday, December 15, 2023
     
Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies due to heart attack at 30

Pedro Henrique as performing at a private event in Bahia when he collapsed onstage and died in the middle of the performance. He was only 30. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2023 11:20 IST
Pedro Henrique
Image Source : TWITTER Pedro Henrique

Brazilian singer Pedro Henrique died after collapsing onstage during a performance Dec. 13. He was 30. Henrique had been performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had, per CNN Brazil, what doctors believe to be a heart attack. However, an official cause of death has not been shared. Following Henrique's death, his record label Todah Music released a statement. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group wrote in Portuguese on Instagram.

"Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!" Pedro was in the city of Feira de Santana, Bahia, to participate in a private event organized by influencer Lôise Abreu. The show was broadcast live on social media networks. The influencer posted an excerpt of his performance on her profile moments before Henrique felt unwell and then collapsed onstage.

Henrique had expressed his fatigue hours before his fatal performance, joking with a friend that he wanted fame because he was tired. “I’m tired, I’m tired,” he said. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

The Brazilian singer is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto and his 2-month-old daughter Zoe.

