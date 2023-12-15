Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies due to heart attack at 30

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pedro Henrique

Brazilian singer Pedro Henrique died after collapsing onstage during a performance Dec. 13. He was 30. Henrique had been performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had, per CNN Brazil, what doctors believe to be a heart attack. However, an official cause of death has not been shared. Following Henrique's death, his record label Todah Music released a statement. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group wrote in Portuguese on Instagram.

"Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!" Pedro was in the city of Feira de Santana, Bahia, to participate in a private event organized by influencer Lôise Abreu. The show was broadcast live on social media networks. The influencer posted an excerpt of his performance on her profile moments before Henrique felt unwell and then collapsed onstage.

Henrique had expressed his fatigue hours before his fatal performance, joking with a friend that he wanted fame because he was tired. “I’m tired, I’m tired,” he said. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

The Brazilian singer is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto and his 2-month-old daughter Zoe.

Also Read: Asia Artist Awards 2023: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong bag the prestigious accolade | Check full winners list

Also Read: Deepika Padukone arrives in Tirumala to seek blessings ahead of Fighter's first song release | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News