Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AANANDLRAI Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai has tested positive for coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and has been quarantined. Aanand took to his social media account to break the news to his fans. He tweeted, "I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols. Thank you for support."

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

Aanand has been shooting for his film Atrangi Re for a couple of months now. He recently wrapped up the shoot for the Delhi and Agra schedules of the film, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. Also, this is the second time Dhanush is collaborating with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Earlier, they worked together in the film 'Raanjhanaa'.

On Monday, Aanand shared a photo featuring the crew of Atrangi Re at Raisina Hill in Delhi. He captioned the photo, "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule."