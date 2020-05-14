Asha Bhosle says her granddaughter Zanai egged her on to have YouTube channel

Image Source : INDIA TV Asha Bhosle's 18-year-old granddaughter Zanai is her muse.

Playback icon Asha Bhosle would attribute has attributed her granddaughter as an inspiration behind her decision to launch her YouTube channel. Asha Bhosle is on YouTube with her channel 'Asha Bhosle Official'. The singer launched her YouTube channel at 9 pm on Wednesday. Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's 18-year-old granddaughter is her muse. "I am particularly fond of Zanai because she has got an artistic side. She is a songwriter, singer, musician and classical Kathak dancer... she reminds me of myself and maybe that is why I feel close to her. Though she is much younger than me, she sometimes says things from which I can learn and educate myself further. I like that." So when Zanai started her YouTube channel, her youthful grandma watched her and got inspired. "Sensing my enthusiasm, Zanai egged me on to have my own channel to record my life’s experiences." Asha Bhosle is sure she is going to put down many stories of her life that can remain alive for posterity.

What prompted the legendary songstress to go the YouTube way? "Due to the present situation, like all of humanity, I’m cooped up at home. Sitting at home, with my grandkids and observing their net savvy communication skills, a new world opened up for me. Over the years, I’ve been asked by many people to pen down my thoughts, experiences and emotions but I just didn’t have the time. Now, that I am at home, I decided to record my experiences of 86 years and maybe some of them may entertain people, make them think or just have a good time and a laugh," she answered.

Stating that there is so much negativity around us, Asha Bhosle wants her channel to be a medium where with her infectious energy, she can lighten moods. And of course, leave timeless works for the present and future generations that will have record of people she has worked with. "I thought YouTube would be a wonderful medium to chat with all my friends out there sitting in far away places."

Asha Bhosle's YouTube channel besides music will unravel interesting facets of her, replete with anecdotes. "There are so many memories that are lying dormant in my mind. I will bring them alive through YouTube and share it with my listeners."

Asha Bhosle promises to also introduce fresh new songs that viewers can enjoy. "There’s a short trailer on the YouTube channel that gives you a glimpse of what is in store. As we go along, it is going to be an interactive channel with a lot of content," she reveals.

What kind of songs can we expect? "The past is gone. It’s history. I don’t delve nor live in the past. I forge ahead. So, my music too will be modern, fresh and new. Of course my past work will be represented through anecdotes et al, but I am all for new tunes, lyrics and songs," Asha Bhosle enthuses.

What more to expect from the evergreen Asha Bhosle besides this reinvention? "This is just the beginning. You’ll be surprised with what I have in store," quips Asha Bhosle mysteriously.

