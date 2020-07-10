Friday, July 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Amit Sadh on Breathe 2: Long journey getting into skin of Kabir Sawant's new avatar

Amit Sadh on Breathe 2: Long journey getting into skin of Kabir Sawant's new avatar

"Push yourself and you can move the mountain. Kabir Sawant reporting again. See you on the other side!!," Amit Sadh captioned the post.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Amit Sadh
Image Source : AMIT SADH/ INSTAGRAM

Amit Sadh shared a post on Instagram about his latest show

Actor Amit Sadh has spoken about his character Kabir Sawant from "Breathe: Into The Shadows". He says it has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of his role. Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the web-series.

He captioned the image: "There is a madness to the method, And a method to the madness! It has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark and twisted as the moment he lives in - it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength.

"Push yourself and you can move the mountain. Kabir Sawant reporting again. See you on the other side!!

"Breathe: Into The Shadows" marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X