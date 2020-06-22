Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT NENE 30 years of Dil: Madhuri Dixit reminisces working with Aamir Khan, shares pics of fond memories

Remembering her runaway hit "Dil" on its 30th anniversary, actor Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared how director Indra Kumar would scold her and co-star Aamir Khan for goofing around on the film sets. The romantic-drama was Madhuri and Aamir's first on-screen appearance together. "Dil" also earned Madhuri, who was then riding on the success of hit films like "Tezaab", "Ram Lakhan" and "Parinda", her first best actress Filmfare award in the role of a young woman called Madhu, who rebels against her rich father and elopes with her lover, Raja (Aamir).

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor shared pictures from the sets and her photo with the trophy. "#30 Years Of 'Dil' Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets.

"Thanks to the team's hard work and your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories.#Grateful #Dil," Madhuri captioned.

"Dil" was a huge commercial success thanks to the pair's chemistry and its soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind, with chartbusters like "Mujhe Neend Na Aaye", "Hum Ne Ghar Chhoda Hai" and "Dam Dama Dam".

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Saeed Jaffrey and Deven Verma in pivotal roles.

"Dil" also marked the directorial debut of Kumar, who went on to collaborate with Madhuri in 1992 blockbuster "Beta" and "Raja" in 1995.

The actor reunited with the filmmaker for last year's comedy, "Total Dhamaal".

Aamir and Madhuri also worked on "Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin", which also released in 1990.

(With PTI Inputs)

