Dune 2 Latest Update: Release date of Timothee Chalamet's film pushed, to clash with Hunger Games prequel

Dune 2 Latest Update: The release of the sci-fi epic 'Dune: Part Two' has been pushed. The film will now open in theatres on November 17, 2023, instead of October 20, 2023, reports 'Variety'. The sequel will now open in theatres alongside 'Hunger Games' prequel, 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and 'Trolls 3'. Warner Bros., co-producers of the 'Dune' franchise, also announced that an untitled 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is set to release on March 15, 2024. According to 'Variety', Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem are returning for 'Dune 2' with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken set to join the cast.

Director Denis Villeneuve is expected to start filming the 'Dune' sequel, which follows the second half of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, later this year.

"Dune", which was released in October 2021 to universal praise, was based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel. It followed the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

"Dune: Part Two" will resume where Part One left off, with Atreides fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen.

Though the character didn't appear in the first film, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV is a pivotal figure in Herbert's novel as he is initially responsible for sending Paul Atreides’ father Leto, played by Oscar Isaac in the movie, to Arrakis.

'Variety' further states that 'Godzilla vs. Kong' filmmaker Adam Wingard is back to direct the next monster mash-up between Godzilla and King Kong after steering the latest other-worldly blockbuster to COVID-era glory.

There are no details available for Godzilla and King Kong's upcoming brouhaha. It will mark the fifth instalment in Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster universe following 2014's 'Godzilla', 2017's 'Kong: Skull Island', 2019's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and 2021's 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.