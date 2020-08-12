Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares throwback video of actor talking about lovely bond with sisters

Patna: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday (August 12) took to social media shared a video of the late actor talking about his love for his sisters, amid allegations that he had a strained relationship with them. In the video, which was rst published in 2017, he says that he has learnt everything from them - be it learning how to ride a bike or his love for physics. The video is from a special programme in which Sushant personally made rotis for Indian Army officers and served food to them. In the clip, he is seen eating with everyone and talking about his family.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “Mera Bhai... love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #LoveUBhai #infinitytothepowerinfinity #Godiswithus.”

While the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are currently investigating in the matter, Sushant's family has now released a 9-page open letter alleging that the actor was murdered.

The later actor's family has released this statement a day after MP Sanjay Raut talked about Sushant's father. The entire letter which is written is Hindi talks about how they shifted from a village to a city so that the kids could excel in their lives.

Furthermore, the 9-page hard-hitting open letter even talks about the strong bond that the family shares and how the demise of Sushant's mother affected him and the entire family. The letter also talks about the case and raised the question if they will be able to get justice.

