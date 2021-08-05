Renuka Shahane shares Hum Aapke Hain Koun memories as Salman-Madhuri starrer completes 27 years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BOMBAYBASANTI Renuka Shahane shares Hum Aapke Hain Koun memories

One of the iconic films of the Hindi film Industry, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, turned 27 today. The film was released on August 5, 1994. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film was Bollywood's biggest hit for years. Actress Renuka Shahane, who played the role of Pooja, took to Twitter to thank director Sooraj Barhatya for the film.

She tweeted, "Thank you to Soorajji and the entire @rajshri team for HAHK.. 27 years and still going strong. A huge thank you to the audience, the fans of this film for loving it and showering it with pure love then and now #trueblessing."

Rajshri Productions also celebrated 27 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and tweeted, "As we celebrate 27 years of the most loved film #HumAapkeHainKoun watch your favorite Prem and Nisha i.e. @BeingSalmanKhan and @MadhuriDixit share their experience of working with #SoorajBarjatya on the film."

It also shared a video in which Salman Khan can be seen talking about his first meeting with Sooraj Barjatya. Praising the director, the superstar said, "When I first met Sooraj, I thought he was very intelligent. His innocence and his purity is the best quality he has. To top that, he was his culture backing him. Also, he is very hard working. This combination is an incredible combination to have. He has culture he has roots, he has everything,"

Hum Aapke Hain Koun had a supporting cast that comprised Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Alok Nath among others. Other than the stellar performances by the star cast, the film's songs also left an impression on the fans. To date, fans love to watch and listen to the songs of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.