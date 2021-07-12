Naseeruddin Shah reveals Saira Banu visited him in hospital and said 'Dilip sahab was asking about you'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUCHERITA_K Naseeruddin Shah reveals Saira Banu visited him in hospital

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related problems. Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah was also admitted to the same hospital during the same time. On the day when Naseeruddin got discharged, Dilip Kumar died. The veteran actor revealed that he wanted to meet Dilip Sahab but couldn't. The actor also recalled that Saira Banu had visited him in the hospital and told him that 'Sahab was asking about you.'

Talking to The Quint, Naseeruddin Shah said, "(Saira) put her hand on my head and blessed me and said — Sahab was asking about you. I was deeply moved. I wanted to meet him before I left. But unfortunately, the day I left, he also left."

Naseeruddin Shah had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same. His son and actor Vivaan Shah took to Instagram and shared pictures of him with actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah informing fans about his recovery. He shared two photos of Naseeruddin that were captioned, "Back home" and "He just got discharged today morning." The first image showed the 'Ishqiya' actor using his phone while Ratna uses her phone. The second one shows him standing in his bedroom.

Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah previously told PTI, "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

Naseeruddin Shah made his on-screen debut with Shyam Benegal's "Nishant" in 1975 and became an influential figure of parallel cinema in the 70s and 80s. The actor went on to feature in several acclaimed films, including "Sparsh" (1979), the cult 1983 satirical black comedy "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", Shekhar Kapur directed drama "Masoom" and "Mirch Masala" among others.