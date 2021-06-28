Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, TWINKLE KHANNA Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Twinkle Khanna's profound life lesson, 'I don’t have to fix everything'

Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about an important life lesson that she has learned in the last few months. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which a bunch of flowers are seen falling out of a book.

Alongside the video, Twinkle poured her heart out and wrote, “Some people have to learn to hold on, while others must examine ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. These last few months, I have learnt an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it needs to be. #LettingGo."

Take a look:

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Twinkle's inspirational thought. She dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user who often shares pictures and videos with her husband and daughter Nitara.

She recently shared a video in which she revealed she had revamped a small corner of her house. She added a few table plants and candles to a table kept in one of her house's balconies. She shared the transformation video on Instagram with the caption, "Taking on small corners and transforming them into joyful nooks. Small projects with tangible rewards are my goals all this month. A straw basket from @amazondotin some plants and the Cheeky candle from @thefarawaytreeindia are all I need to get this done."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty explores ways to make fitness fun, adds 'Bhangra Power' to her cardio | WATCH

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar did their bit to help people during the COVID-19 crisis. They raised funds to help those affected by the severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and Akshay also donated a few oxygen concentrators to those in need.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes 'Tiger 3'. In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated 'Sooryavanshi' and horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.