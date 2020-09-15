Tuesday, September 15, 2020
     
Jaya Bachchan defends Entertainment industry, Twitterati burst out with memes

Though Jaya Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a 'gutter.' Have a look at how many trolled her for defending the industry, while others shared hilarious memes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2020 12:00 IST
Jaya Bachchan defends Entertainment industry, Twitterati burst out with memes
Image Source : TWITTER/ASHU_REAL01

Jaya Bachchan defends Entertainment industry, Twitterati burst out with memes

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. As soon as her statement came, many on the internet started reacting to her remarks. On one hand where some trolled her for defending the industry, there were others who shared hilarious memes.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke.

I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said.

Check out how Twitterati reacted: 

-With PTI inputs

