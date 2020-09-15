Image Source : TWITTER/ASHU_REAL01 Jaya Bachchan defends Entertainment industry, Twitterati burst out with memes

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. As soon as her statement came, many on the internet started reacting to her remarks. On one hand where some trolled her for defending the industry, there were others who shared hilarious memes.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke.

I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said.

Check out how Twitterati reacted:

Ravi kishan in lok Sabah addresses about Drugs used in bollywood .#JayaBachchan replied by saying jis thali mein khate usmein hi ched karte .



Everyone to Jaya ji : pic.twitter.com/ZCuPvcn04N — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Sarcasticbf) September 15, 2020

Reason is here why #JayaBachchan is being spokesperson of bollywood. pic.twitter.com/iszD6Qi5Kf — Rebellious (@leo_rebelious) September 15, 2020

Mr @SrBachchan & @juniorbachchan , please tell Jaya Ji that industry don't need any protection. #JayaBachchan ji don't have enough spine to talk about drugs Culture & casting couch ? Jisse kamate hai, jin logo se pyaar milta hai, unhe hi dhoka dete hai. Gutter hai BOLLYWOOD. pic.twitter.com/YPtQgBOEWv — Manish Srivastava (@ManishSrv786) September 15, 2020

The Bachchans are total dodos in terms of using their social influence! Absolute waste!



I've never seen this cowardly family taking a stand against any injustice before this. But ofcourse, they will come out asking for "protection" for bullywood's drug cartel.#JayaBachchan https://t.co/fHeUsX2Bcp — Nehal Tyagi (नेहल त्यागी) (@nehaltyagi08) September 15, 2020

#JayaBachchan

Can someone tell her that the Bullywood is already defamed , becoz u have a ' Nepotism Supplier'. pic.twitter.com/vaHU4Ez8KV — Ashish panda (@Ashishp83947647) September 15, 2020

After #JayaBachchan statement in Rajya Sabha.

Nepo kids and Bollywood gang to #JayaBachchan : pic.twitter.com/PTYvKb2Pjg — Chaitanya Kende (@ChaitanyaKende) September 15, 2020

Mrs. Bachan is batting for so called Bollywood's reputation.

Now we know how much filthy n dirty ur Druggywood is#JayaBachchan#DrugMafiaOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/5UoISPxori — SHASHI RANJAN YADAV (@SHASHIR96164735) September 15, 2020

I thought #JayaBachchan will demand thorough investigation of Sushant case and drugs used in Bollywood but she is upset that someone called Bollywood gutter ? Shameless woman — #AllLivesMatter (@ExSecular) September 15, 2020

#JayaBachchan trying to defend bollywood in Rajyasabha

Other members be like..)@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/cRlakNLGIH — Niraj Gupta (@NirajGupta73) September 15, 2020

-With PTI inputs

