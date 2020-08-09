Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF, KARTIK AARYAN Celebs on Insta: Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff flaunt dapper looks

Not only for his looks and acting, but actor Kartik Aaryan is also quite famous for his voluminous hair. And it seems he has made the best use of lockdown by growing his hair and beard. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture of his messy hair and wrote: Zara pata karo ye look patent hoga (Is it possible to patent this look?kya#HairLikeKartikAaryan2.0."

Kartik's post has garnered a lot of attention from his fans. "King of hair," a user commented. Responding to the user, Kartik quipped: "King of hair, captions, and monologues."

"Nobody has better hair than you," another one wrote.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff shared a dapper picture of himself on Instagram.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Currently, Tiger is under home quarantine with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. He keeps his fans updated with his fitness regime and other activities during the lockdown through photos and videos on social media.

