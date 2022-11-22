Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Chetan Gajera for Junagarh assembly seat

In 2017, Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai of the Indian National Congress won the Junagadh seat.

Gujarat Election 2022, Junagarh
Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Chetan Gajera for Junagarh assembly seat

Gujarat Election 2022: Junagadh is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Junagadh district.

For the Junagadh assembly seat, as of now only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidate Chetan Gajera. 

In 2017, Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai of the Indian National Congress won the Junagadh seat. 

Previous MLAs from Junagadh assembly seat 

Year MLA Party
2017 Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai Congress
2012 Mahendra Mashru BJP
2007 Mahendra Mashru BJP
2002 Mahendra Mashru BJP
1998 Mahendra Mashru BJP
1995 Mahendra Mashru Independent
1990 Mahendra Mashru Independent
1985 Gordhanbhai Patel Congress
1980 Gordhanbhai Patel Congress
1975 Hemaben Acharya Bharatiya Jan Sangh
1972 Divyakant K Manavati Congress
1967 PK Dave Congress
1962 Kundanlal Divyakant Congress

