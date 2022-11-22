Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Chetan Gajera for Junagarh assembly seat

Gujarat Election 2022: Junagadh is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Junagadh district.
For the Junagadh assembly seat, as of now only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidate Chetan Gajera.
In 2017, Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai of the Indian National Congress won the Junagadh seat.
Previous MLAs from Junagadh assembly seat
|Year
|MLA
|Party
|2017
|Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai
|Congress
|2012
|Mahendra Mashru
|BJP
|2007
|Mahendra Mashru
|BJP
|2002
|Mahendra Mashru
|BJP
|1998
|Mahendra Mashru
|BJP
|1995
|Mahendra Mashru
|Independent
|1990
|Mahendra Mashru
|Independent
|1985
|Gordhanbhai Patel
|Congress
|1980
|Gordhanbhai Patel
|Congress
|1975
|Hemaben Acharya
|Bharatiya Jan Sangh
|1972
|Divyakant K Manavati
|Congress
|1967
|PK Dave
|Congress
|1962
|Kundanlal Divyakant
|Congress